Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Buys New Shares in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

AAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.81.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $211.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $244.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.42 and its 200-day moving average is $222.66.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.