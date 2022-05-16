Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 20,636 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000.

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $66.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.12 and a 200-day moving average of $73.20. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

