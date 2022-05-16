Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Buys Shares of 1,355 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 104.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,212,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,255,000 after buying an additional 1,132,126 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 339,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,819,000 after buying an additional 47,632 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,287,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 127.0% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,849,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,343,000 after buying an additional 1,904,211 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $77.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.49. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.67 and a 1-year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

