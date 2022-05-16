Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Invests $105,000 in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 164 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 821.7% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Intuit by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 98,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,549,000 after purchasing an additional 16,467 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 67,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.45.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $371.76 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $105.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $450.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $539.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

