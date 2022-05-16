Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Invests $81,000 in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUR opened at $34.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 53.77 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $44.63.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $552.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.40 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.75%.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 2,756 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $89,266.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,267 shares in the company, valued at $267,768.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 1,773 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $72,444.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,065 shares of company stock valued at $448,552 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MUR. Piper Sandler upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

