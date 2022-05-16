Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Invests $88,000 in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 233 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth about $328,613,000. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,801,023,000 after buying an additional 705,288 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 276.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 643,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $260,969,000 after buying an additional 472,700 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,554,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth about $172,030,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total transaction of $715,699.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,697.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total transaction of $867,161.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,198 shares of company stock worth $1,819,471 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.08.

Shares of ILMN opened at $233.56 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.35 and a 12 month high of $526.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $320.18 and its 200-day moving average is $350.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

