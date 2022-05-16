Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Invests $88,000 in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 29.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 2.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 34,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 360.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 12.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock opened at $25.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.81. The company has a market cap of $312.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $30.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 52.74%.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

