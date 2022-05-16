Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Invests $97,000 in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in American International Group by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in American International Group by 179.6% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

AIG opened at $58.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.24. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.54 and a 12 month high of $65.73.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.07%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AIG shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.11.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

