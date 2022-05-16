Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Makes New $82,000 Investment in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NWL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,333,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844,319 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,312,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,466 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 28,342,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,131 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,621,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,514,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,434,000 after purchasing an additional 766,952 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $22.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.86. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.09%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NWL. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

