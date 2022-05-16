Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New World Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,515.9% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 72,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,369,000 after acquiring an additional 67,959 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,150,000 after acquiring an additional 380,203 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Ally Invest Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 150,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,476,000 after acquiring an additional 19,643 shares in the last quarter.

MUB stock opened at $105.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.72. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

