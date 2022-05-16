Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Takes $79,000 Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 363 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,550 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $246.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $261.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.93. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $292.75. The company has a market capitalization of $63.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.81.

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $75,058.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total transaction of $33,049.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,726.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,531 shares of company stock valued at $11,924,380 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

