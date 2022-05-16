Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Takes Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 220,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,189,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $609,000. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 420,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,607,000 after purchasing an additional 165,199 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSN stock opened at $90.00 on Monday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.88 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.03 and its 200-day moving average is $89.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSN shares. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.33.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,965,262.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $484,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,936 shares of company stock worth $2,752,206 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

