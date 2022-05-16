Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to Issue $0.79 Quarterly Dividend

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.

Consolidated Edison has raised its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 48 consecutive years. Consolidated Edison has a payout ratio of 65.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Consolidated Edison to earn $4.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.4%.

Shares of ED stock opened at $95.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.47. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $71.17 and a fifty-two week high of $99.22.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 536 shares of company stock valued at $49,448. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ED. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 15.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,391,000 after purchasing an additional 139,400 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth about $2,059,000. DC Investments Management LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.2% in the first quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 15,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 86.4% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 89,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after buying an additional 41,653 shares during the period. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.83.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

