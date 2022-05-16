Contrasting Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) and IQVIA (NYSE:IQV)

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) and IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Absci and IQVIA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Absci $4.78 million 74.33 -$100.96 million ($3.33) -1.15 IQVIA $13.87 billion 2.85 $966.00 million $5.55 37.61

IQVIA has higher revenue and earnings than Absci. Absci is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IQVIA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Absci and IQVIA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Absci -2,633.14% -41.81% -23.26% IQVIA 7.69% 28.80% 6.95%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.0% of Absci shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.1% of IQVIA shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of IQVIA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Absci and IQVIA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Absci 1 3 3 0 2.29 IQVIA 0 1 15 0 2.94

Absci currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 526.63%. IQVIA has a consensus price target of $280.21, suggesting a potential upside of 34.26%. Given Absci’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Absci is more favorable than IQVIA.

Summary

IQVIA beats Absci on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Absci (Get Rating)

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process. Absci Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

About IQVIA (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. The Technology & Analytics Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation services; real world solutions that enable life sciences and provider customers to generate and disseminate evidence, which informs health care decision making and improves patients' outcomes; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services. This segment also provides country level performance metrics related to sales of pharmaceutical products, prescribing trends, medical treatment, and promotional activity across various channels, including retail, hospital, and mail order; and measurement of sales or prescribing activity at the regional, zip code, and individual prescriber level. The Research & Development Solutions segment offers project management and clinical monitoring; clinical trial support; virtual trials; and strategic planning and design services, as well as central laboratory, genomic, bioanalytical, ADME, discovery, and vaccine and biomarker laboratory services. The Contract Sales & Medical Solutions segment provides health care provider and patient engagement services, and scientific strategy and medical affairs services. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, device and diagnostic, and consumer health companies. The company has a strategic collaboration with HealthCore, Inc. The company was formerly known as Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IQVIA Holdings Inc. in November 2017. IQVIA Holdings Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

