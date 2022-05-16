Contrasting Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) and Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL)

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) and Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Resources and Blue Owl Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Resources 22.02% 18.34% 8.90% Blue Owl Capital -43.10% -21.99% -15.00%

Franklin Resources has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Owl Capital has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.5% of Franklin Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.0% of Blue Owl Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of Franklin Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of Blue Owl Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Franklin Resources and Blue Owl Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Resources 1 5 0 0 1.83 Blue Owl Capital 0 1 6 0 2.86

Franklin Resources currently has a consensus price target of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.35%. Blue Owl Capital has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 57.37%. Given Blue Owl Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Owl Capital is more favorable than Franklin Resources.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Franklin Resources and Blue Owl Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Resources $8.43 billion 1.48 $1.83 billion $3.72 6.70 Blue Owl Capital $823.88 million 18.88 -$376.17 million N/A N/A

Franklin Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Owl Capital.

Dividends

Franklin Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Blue Owl Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Franklin Resources pays out 31.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Franklin Resources has increased its dividend for 41 consecutive years. Franklin Resources is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Franklin Resources beats Blue Owl Capital on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Resources (Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.

About Blue Owl Capital (Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc. operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases. It offers its solutions through permanent capital vehicles, as well as long-dated private funds. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

