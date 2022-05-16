Convex Finance Price Tops $11.05 (CVX)

Convex Finance (CVX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 16th. Convex Finance has a total market capitalization of $680.09 million and approximately $10.92 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Convex Finance coin can now be purchased for about $11.05 or 0.00037293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded 44.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.88 or 0.00522605 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00035978 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52,162.87 or 1.76011290 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008691 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004768 BTC.

Convex Finance Coin Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 90,060,890 coins and its circulating supply is 61,534,823 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

