Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) is Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s 3rd Largest Position

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,920,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,554 shares during the quarter. Copa comprises about 8.2% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 9.25% of Copa worth $324,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Copa by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copa by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Copa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CPA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copa in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Copa from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Copa from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.13.

Shares of NYSE:CPA traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.53. 5,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,683. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.41. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $64.12 and a fifty-two week high of $97.63.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.25. Copa had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

