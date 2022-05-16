Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) PT Lowered to C$15.00

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CPLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark decreased their price objective on Copperleaf Technologies from C$25.00 to C$16.00 and set a reduce rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. CIBC initiated coverage on Copperleaf Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a hold rating and a C$18.00 price objective on the stock.

CPLF opened at C$8.94 on Thursday. Copperleaf Technologies has a 1-year low of C$8.56 and a 1-year high of C$26.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$611.90 million and a P/E ratio of -36.46.

In related news, insider PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought 20,000 shares of Copperleaf Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.05 per share, with a total value of C$201,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$201,000.

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. Its software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. The company's software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis.

