Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,162,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,667 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $23,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 127,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 48,808 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 305.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 36,251 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 129,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 28,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CORT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 7,512 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $185,396.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $18.94 on Monday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $25.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.31.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $93.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.23 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 24.23%. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

