CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
NYSE CORR opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $3.48. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $7.75.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.45%.
About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (Get Rating)
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.
