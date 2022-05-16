CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

NYSE CORR opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $3.48. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $7.75.

Get CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the first quarter valued at $326,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 32,565 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 8.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 637.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 68,538 shares in the last quarter. 16.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (Get Rating)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.