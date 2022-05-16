CorionX 24-Hour Volume Tops $36,719.00 (CORX)

CorionX (CORX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 16th. CorionX has a total market cap of $52,452.24 and approximately $36,719.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CorionX has traded 52% lower against the dollar. One CorionX coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CorionX alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,040.28 or 0.99991171 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00106307 BTC.

CorionX Profile

CORX is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,406,234 coins. The official website for CorionX is corion.io/corionx . The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

CorionX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CorionX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CorionX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CorionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CorionX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.