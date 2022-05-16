CorMedix (NYSE:CRMD) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

CorMedix (NYSE:CRMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
CorMedix stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.61. 788,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,582. CorMedix has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $8.38. The company has a market cap of $139.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.39.
CorMedix Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CorMedix (CRMD)
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- CarMax Stock is Poised to Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.