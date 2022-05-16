Cortex Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17.89 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CTXC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Cortex has a market capitalization of $22.36 million and approximately $17.89 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cortex has traded 34.6% lower against the dollar. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cortex Profile

Cortex is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 195,007,215 coins. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

