Countrywide (OTCMKTS:CYWDF) Stock Price Up 34.8%

Countrywide plc (OTCMKTS:CYWDF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 34.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.42 and last traded at $5.42. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $4.02.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average of $5.42.
About Countrywide (OTCMKTS:CYWDF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Countrywide (CYWDF)
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- F5 Inc Is a Troubled Stock With Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Countrywide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countrywide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.