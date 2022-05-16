Countrywide (OTCMKTS:CYWDF) Stock Price Up 34.8%

Countrywide plc (OTCMKTS:CYWDF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 34.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.42 and last traded at $5.42. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average of $5.42.

Countrywide plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential estate agency and property services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Sales and Lettings, Financial Services, and Business to Business (B2B) segments. The company offers surveying services, including valuation panel management services, residential valuations, and surveys for mortgage lenders; provides corporate, emergency, commercial, and social relocation services; estate, leasehold and block management services; and sells residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural properties, as well as land through public auction.

