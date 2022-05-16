Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Insider Richard J. Jacquet Sells 1,004 Shares

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) insider Richard J. Jacquet sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $15,180.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,620.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of COUR traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,201,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,862. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.13. Coursera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $46.99. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.58.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.17. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 22.08% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,539,000. KPCB XIV Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,723,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Coursera by 362.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,311,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379,901 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its position in Coursera by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 2,947,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,037,000 after buying an additional 1,437,805 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in Coursera by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,738,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,482,000 after buying an additional 938,228 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COUR. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Coursera from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Coursera from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Coursera from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coursera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.31.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

