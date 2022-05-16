Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Insider Sells $10,286.06 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) insider Shravan Goli sold 758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $10,286.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,862.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shravan Goli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Shravan Goli sold 35,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $660,450.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Shravan Goli sold 100,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $2,136,000.00.

NYSE:COUR traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,201,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,862. Coursera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $46.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.13.

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.17. Coursera had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 181.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 40,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 26,241 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 14,894 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 90,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COUR. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Coursera from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Coursera from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Coursera from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Coursera from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Coursera in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.31.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

