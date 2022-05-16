Covestor Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,261 Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CERN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cerner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at $321,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.25. The company had a trading volume of 94,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.77. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $69.08 and a 12-month high of $94.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.28.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Cerner’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.27%.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

