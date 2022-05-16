Covestor Ltd Buys New Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 926,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,867,000 after buying an additional 15,284 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 19,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.10.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $158.51. The stock had a trading volume of 25,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,902,813. The stock has a market cap of $82.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.81 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.97.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.60%.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total transaction of $782,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,315,422. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

