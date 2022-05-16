Covestor Ltd Invests $130,000 in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 955 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Paychex by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 683,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,292,000 after acquiring an additional 17,218 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Paychex by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 26,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of Paychex by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 4,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.27. The company had a trading volume of 8,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,610. The company has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.23 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.27%.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.14.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

