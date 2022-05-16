Covestor Ltd Makes New $125,000 Investment in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 194,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,977,000 after acquiring an additional 13,093 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS traded up $1.39 on Monday, hitting $187.88. 574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,025. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.41. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $135.46 and a one year high of $211.65.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.20 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 27.94%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 25.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 13.36%.

In other news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 4,540 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $797,768.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 69,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total value of $12,128,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,634 shares of company stock worth $24,280,557 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BNP Paribas raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.75.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

