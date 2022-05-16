Covestor Ltd Purchases New Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,227 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 3,843.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,816 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 587,787.1% during the third quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,552,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,758 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,560,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 277.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,403,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,272 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.18. 32,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,766,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.45. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,369.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

