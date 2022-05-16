Covestor Ltd Takes Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 677,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,249,000 after buying an additional 310,455 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 263,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,489,000 after buying an additional 116,999 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,277,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.56.

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.67. 48,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,600,737. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The stock has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.56.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

