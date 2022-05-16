Craig Hallum Cuts Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Price Target to $10.00

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NVTS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.57.

Shares of NASDAQ NVTS opened at $6.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 27.16, a quick ratio of 26.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Navitas Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $22.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.29.

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 million. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTS. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $105,000. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

