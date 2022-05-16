Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Stake Cut by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd cut its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,722 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,335 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned 0.06% of Credicorp worth $5,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,306,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Credicorp by 74.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 912,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,264,000 after buying an additional 388,546 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Credicorp in the third quarter valued at $1,349,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Credicorp by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 76,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after buying an additional 33,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Credicorp in the third quarter valued at $1,695,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Credicorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.00.

BAP traded up $1.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $133.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,686. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.63. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.87. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $88.67 and a 12-month high of $182.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

