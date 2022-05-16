Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (USOI) to Issue Dividend of $0.23 on May 25th

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.2277 per share on Wednesday, May 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs’s previous dividend of $0.20.

USOI stock opened at $5.75 on Monday. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $5.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Finally, Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

