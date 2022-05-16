Credits Achieves Market Cap of $3.11 Million (CS)

Credits (CS) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Credits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Credits has a market cap of $3.11 million and $13,548.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004487 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000219 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Credits Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

