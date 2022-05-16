Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Receives $37.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.20.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRNX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $18.75 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.55.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.05). On average, analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 157,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,499,983.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,321,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,233,331.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 138,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $3,719,791.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 730,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,607,498.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,198 shares of company stock valued at $4,837,471. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,055,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 15,673 shares during the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,326,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 114,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

