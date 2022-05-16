Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,057,965 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 28,962 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.80% of Crocs worth $135,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CROX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Crocs by 17.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Crocs by 46.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Crocs by 3.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Crocs by 18.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,547 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CROX traded down $1.86 on Monday, reaching $56.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,388,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,464. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $183.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.85.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.49. Crocs had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 206.72%. The business had revenue of $660.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CROX. StockNews.com lowered Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley dropped their target price on Crocs from $153.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush started coverage on Crocs in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.10.

In other Crocs news, CFO Anne Mehlman bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.91 per share, with a total value of $142,766.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,153 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,511.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel P. Hart bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.63 per share, with a total value of $263,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 263,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,858,636.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 45,298 shares of company stock valued at $3,511,758. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

