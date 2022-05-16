Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock Position Lessened by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,057,965 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 28,962 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.80% of Crocs worth $135,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the third quarter worth $41,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 1,545.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Hart acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.63 per share, for a total transaction of $263,150.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 263,322 shares in the company, valued at $13,858,636.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.91 per share, for a total transaction of $142,766.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 121,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,511.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 45,298 shares of company stock worth $3,511,758. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CROX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Crocs from $153.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,388,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.85. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.26 and a 12-month high of $183.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.59 and its 200-day moving average is $109.15.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $660.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.81 million. Crocs had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 206.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

