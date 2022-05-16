Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.05-$10.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.50 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.42 billion.Crocs also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CROX. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Crocs from $101.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Loop Capital lowered Crocs from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered Crocs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Crocs from $153.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.10.

NASDAQ:CROX traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.48. 1,388,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,464. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.15. Crocs has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $183.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.85.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.49. Crocs had a return on equity of 206.72% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $660.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crocs will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Crocs news, EVP Daniel P. Hart acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.63 per share, with a total value of $263,150.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 263,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,858,636.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 12,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,066,940.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 195,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,893,168.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 45,298 shares of company stock worth $3,511,758. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $699,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the first quarter valued at about $480,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

