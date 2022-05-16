Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the April 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Croda International stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.94. 4,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,496. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.07. Croda International has a 1-year low of $40.99 and a 1-year high of $71.42.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.3263 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

About Croda International (Get Rating)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

