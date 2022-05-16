Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) is Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Crown Castle International accounts for about 2.2% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned 0.07% of Crown Castle International worth $60,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,103,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,401,535,000 after purchasing an additional 109,862 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,342,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,244,000 after purchasing an additional 45,782 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,082,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,220,000 after purchasing an additional 37,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,619,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,744,000 after acquiring an additional 163,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $175.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,690,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.29 and a beta of 0.53. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $157.16 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.89.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,255. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($231.25) to €214.00 ($222.92) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.62.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

