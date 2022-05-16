Crown Resorts Limited (OTCMKTS:CWLDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Crown Resorts Limited (OTCMKTS:CWLDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 250,700 shares, a decrease of 44.5% from the April 15th total of 451,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,507.0 days.

CWLDF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Crown Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Crown Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Get Crown Resorts alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CWLDF opened at $9.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.66. Crown Resorts has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $10.46.

Crown Resorts Limited operates in the entertainment industry primarily in Australia. It operates through four segments: Crown Melbourne, Crown Perth, Crown Aspinalls, and Wagering & Online. The company owns and operates two integrated resorts, including Crown Melbourne and Crown Perth. Its Crown Melbourne resort comprises 2,628 gaming machines and 540 gaming tables; the Crown Towers Melbourne hotel with 481 guest rooms, the Crown Metropol Melbourne hotel with 658 guest rooms, and the Crown Promenade Melbourne hotel with 465 guest rooms; a conference center; banqueting facilities; restaurants and bars; and designer brands and retail outlets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.