Crowny (CRWNY) Trading Down 19.9% This Week

Crowny (CRWNY) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Crowny coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Crowny has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar. Crowny has a market capitalization of $669,460.35 and $104,804.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.26 or 0.00518315 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00035912 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,303.18 or 1.67930693 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008571 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000232 BTC.

About Crowny

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using US dollars.

