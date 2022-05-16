CryptoTask (CTASK) Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges

CryptoTask (CTASK) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. CryptoTask has a market capitalization of $146,753.02 and approximately $169.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoTask coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000435 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CryptoTask has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003378 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.75 or 0.00526615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00035788 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,473.18 or 1.80799471 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004777 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008636 BTC.

CryptoTask Profile

CryptoTask’s launch date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,139,445 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTask

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTask should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoTask using one of the exchanges listed above.

