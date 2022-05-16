Csenge Advisory Group Has $6.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $40.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,466,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,645,563. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.15. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.94 and a twelve month high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

