Csenge Advisory Group Has $8.54 Million Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,157 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises 0.8% of Csenge Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Csenge Advisory Group owned about 0.11% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $8,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 365.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 36,139 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 22,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,342,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,878,000 after acquiring an additional 924,538 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $933,000.

PDBC stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.28. The stock had a trading volume of 641,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,879,417. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $22.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.43.

