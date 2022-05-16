Csenge Advisory Group Lowers Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $155.31. The stock had a trading volume of 273,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,951,870. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.69.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.92%.
ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.44.
In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,423 shares of company stock worth $45,925,851. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About AbbVie (Get Rating)
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
