Csenge Advisory Group Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 455,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,723 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up 1.2% of Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Csenge Advisory Group owned 0.35% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $13,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPTS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 250.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period.

SPTS stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.59. 28,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,426. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.64 and its 200 day moving average is $30.09. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $30.70.

