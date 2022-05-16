Csenge Advisory Group Sells 1,150 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,367,000. Emerson Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 125,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,844,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $177.05. 3,683,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,752,648. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $168.90 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.80.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.